The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched an interactive social media campaign themed "Our Nursing Cadres are the Future" in celebration of International Nurse Day 2023, which falls on 12th May each year.

Titled "Thank You, Guardians of health and wellness" the campaign aims to highlight the heroic efforts of nursing staff and celebrate their dedication and sincerity while responding to all humanitarian, professional, and national duties.

It also aims to shed light on the crucial role of nurses as "protectors of health and wellbeing," demonstrating their unique position in the community as the first line of defense, safeguarding the health of all members, especially children.

The campaign was launched as part of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery (2022-2026), which seeks to promote the pivotal role that nursing and midwifery professions play in the country and pool the relentless efforts of nursing professionals under a unified national strategy that can enhance the quality of life in work environments and during health crises and emergencies.