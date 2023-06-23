Scope Investment and Asan Medical Centre, a renowned healthcare institution based in South Korea, have tied up to develop Dubai's first comprehensive Gastroenterology Hospital.

The agreement establishes the operation and management framework for the Asan GI Hospital-UAE, a 65-bed specialised facility dedicated to the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

The hospital will provide comprehensive care for various gastrointestinal conditions, including those affecting the stomach, colon, liver, bile duct, pancreas, as well as pediatric gastrointestinal disorders.

Advanced treatments

Asn GI Hospital-UAE will offer a wide range of advanced treatments and procedures, including minimally invasive techniques through endoscopy, surgical interventions for early-stage gastrointestinal cancers, bariatric surgery for obesity, and specialised care for pediatric patients. This hospital will address the existing gap in specialised treatment for gastrointestinal diseases in the region and set new standards in complex disease care.

The journey towards this groundbreaking endeavour began in 2019 with the collaboration between Asan Medical Centre and Scope Investment. In 2020, a thorough feasibility study was conducted to analyse market dynamics and formulate operational and financial assumptions. In July 2021, the Joint Venture Agreement was signed, solidifying the commitment to this innovative project.

Through collective efforts, the joint venture company ASAN Specialty Hospital FZ - LLC was established in Dubai Healthcare City, followed by successfully securing land in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2 for the hospital's construction.

Detailed designs and building specifications have been finalised, and the tendering process to appoint contractors is currently under way. The groundbreaking ceremony is anticipated to take place within the next few months.

The signing of the Operations and Management Agreement signifies an important milestone in furthering the partnership between ASAN Medical Centre and Scope Investment.

Quality care

Moving forward, the partners remain committed to delivering the highest quality care by leveraging state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a team of world-class professionals. This collaboration aims to revolutionise gastroenterology healthcare in the UAE, ensuring that patients receive the best treatment and achieve favorable outcomes.

CEO of Scope Investment, Fareed Bilbeisi, stated: "This is a transformative alliance that combines our collective expertise, resources, and dedication to deliver exceptional healthcare services. Together, we are committed to revolutionising the healthcare landscape, setting new standards of care, and making a lasting impact on the well-being of individuals in the UAE and beyond."

President Seung-Il Park of Asan Medical Centre said: "Leveraging our accumulated clinical experience and expertise, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a specialised hospital for the treatment of severely ill patients from the UAE."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).