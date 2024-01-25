The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed PureHealth, has achieved the highest National In-Country Value (ICV) score for a healthcare company in the certified programme.

The National ICV Program has been initiated by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), reflecting on a company’s contribution to the national economy through local spending, workforce investment and manufacturing capabilities.

In a statement, PureHealth said SEHA’s score aligned with the country’s Operation 300bn initiative, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector contribution to the GDP from AED 133 billion ($36.2 billion) to AED 300 billion by 2031.

Last month, PureHealth, owned by the UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ and one of the emirate’s biggest conglomerates, listed its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The offering drew significant interest from investors in the UAE and across the region, resulting in multiple subscriptions, with total gross demand hitting more than AED265 billion.

Since the IPO, in January, PureHealth also announced the acquisition of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent operators of hospitals, as a part of the company’s global expansion strategy.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com