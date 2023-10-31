Riyadh -- The Global Health Exhibition, spanning over two days, was marked by the signing of 92 agreements and memorandums of understanding.

These initiatives are targeted at promoting a healthy lifestyle, facilitating access to transformative goals in the Kingdom's health sector across various fields, and fostering investment opportunities in technologies, research, innovation, and digital health solutions.

The primary objective is to enhance the quality and efficiency of health services, education, and training, with a focus on developing the workforce and advancing knowledge through medical education, training programs, and logistics.

The agreements were signed by a range of government agencies, authorities, universities, and local and international companies. Their collective aim is to enhance the efficiency and quality of health services, leading towards a more vibrant and healthier society.

Additionally, the agreements seek to encourage investment in the health sector and enable the adoption of cutting-edge medical innovations and techniques.

Such advancements contribute to the enhancement of public health and the realization of the health sector targets outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.