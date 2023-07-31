Saudi Arabia - The Internal Medicine Department at Dallah Hospital AlNakheel in Riyadh provides safe and effective treatment plans for individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity, using the most advanced injectable drugs in this field. Injections are given under the supervision of specialized consultants and highly qualified nurses to ensure that treatments are effective.



The current widespread usage of type 2 diabetes and obesity injections, also known as "Weight Loss Injections", comes after they have been approved as an effective treatment for both conditions by the relevant international official authorities, based on the results of recent clinical trials.



Dr. Abdullah bin Rkhyes, a Family Medicine consultant at Dallah Hospital AlNakheel, explained that Ozempic and Mounjaro are the most common injections used to manage type 2 diabetes with obesity, also known as "Weight Loss Injections". The two injections have shown great results, especially Mounjaro as it was more effective in helping patients to lose weight.



Concerning the side effects of using diabetes treatment injections for weight loss, Dr. Abdullah bin Rkhyes said: "Individuals who use diabetes injections for weight loss and do not have type 2 diabetes might experience hypoglycemia with high dosages. Additionally, some patients may experience nausea and a desire to vomit when starting this treatment, but this is observed in only a small percentage of patients".



He also explained that the medical dosage used in these injections, whether Ozempic or Mounjaro, is different for both treating type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss in cases of morbid obesity. These injections have recently been approved for use individuals aged 12, whereas they were previously approved for those aged 18 and above. The administration of these injections at Dallah Hospital AlNakheel is supervised by Family Medicine and Chronic Diseases consultant within the Internal Medicine Department to ensure their safe and effective usage.



Dr. Abdullah bin Rkhyes further highlighted that these injections can be utilized for any patient with a BMI above 27, and who has one of the chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Ozempic can be used for any patient with a BMI above 30. He clarified that the injections of Ozempic and Mounjaro are administered just under the skin, either in the abdominal area, thigh, or upper arm.



It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health Group comprises six leading health care facilities, serving over 1.5 million patients annually, across the KSA, by more than 900 beds and 500 outpatient clinics. The group has a workforce of over 3,000 employees, including around a thousand expert physicians, all dedicated to delivering the highest standards of health care in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).