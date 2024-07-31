Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation’s Rumailah Hospital (RH) has been recognized as the first Age-Friendly Health System in the Middle East, achieving the esteemed Level 2 recognition as "Committed to Care Excellence."

This prestigious acknowledgment, granted by the United States-based Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and its founding partners, underscores RH’s unwavering commitment to delivering exemplary care to older adults and supports Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy.

RH’s recognition marks a significant milestone not only for Qatar but for the entire Middle Eastern region. The Age-Friendly Health Systems program, an initiative that aims to transform healthcare for older adults implements the 4Ms framework – What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.

RH, HMC’s longest established hospital having opened in 1957, has set a benchmark for other healthcare institutions in the region by being the first to integrate these essential, evidence-based practices comprehensively.

Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al-Hamad, HMC’s Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatrics, and Medical Director of RH, has been the driving force behind this ground-breaking initiative.

Her unwavering dedication towards enhancing care of the elderly in the State of Qatar has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. “We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. Receiving this recognition from IHI is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all multidisciplinary healthcare staff at Rumailah Hospital in ensuring that elderly patients in Qatar have fast access to high-quality healthcare services. Qatar has a growing elderly population, and we are committed to continuing the advancement of specialist healthcare services to meet their medical needs as well as delivering education and awareness to support the elderly community to stay healthy through good lifestyle habits,” said Dr Al Hamad.

The recognition comes after months of rigorous evaluation and data collection, demonstrating the tangible impact of the 4Ms framework on the quality of care provided to older adults at RH.

The 4Ms framework focuses on:

- What Matters: Understanding and honouring the health goals and care preferences of older adults.

- Medication: Ensuring that medications do not interfere with the other elements of care and are age appropriate.

- Mentation: Assessing and addressing cognitive function, including issues like Delirium, dementia and depression.

- Mobility: Encouraging and maintaining mobility to prevent falls and promote independence.

By adhering to these evidence-based practices and prioritizing what matters most to older adults, the hospital has not only improved patient outcomes but also set a precedent for other healthcare institutions in the region to follow.

“Our journey towards becoming an Age-Friendly Health System reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the quality of care for older adults in our community. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Rumailah Hospital. We look forward to continuing our efforts to set new standards in geriatric care, ensuring that our older patients receive the compassionate and personalized care they deserve,” added Dr. Al-Hamad.

Commenting on the recognition, Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute at HMC, stated: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Rumailah Hospital for their ongoing pursuit of excellence in caring for the elderly population in Qatar. HMC’s long-standing strategic partnership with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement has led to numerous meaningful improvements in healthcare in Qatar, including those at Rumailah Hospital, enabling patients to benefit from access to healthcare services on par with the highest international standards.”

“Rumailah Hospital has set a remarkable example of care excellence for the elderly for the Middle East and beyond. Their dedication to implementing the 4Ms framework and their success in achieving Age-Friendly Health System recognition is truly inspiring. This milestone signifies a landmark moment in the care of the elderly in the region, and we are proud to support them in this journey,” said Kedar Mate, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI), United States.

