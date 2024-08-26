Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) outpatient clinics received more than 1.4mn visits throughout the first half of 2024, in addition to over 11mn laboratory tests conducted during the same period.



According to the statistics published by HMC on X, the outpatient department recorded 1,428,627 visits from January to June 2024, and Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology conducted 11,759,079 tests.



The outpatient department received 223,223 patient visits during June, conducted 1,780,867 laboratory tests and a total of 24,159 medical reports issued.



During the first six months of 2024, all HMC hospitals treated 197,204 inpatients, including 31,064 patients, who benefited from inpatient services in June alone.



The emergency departments in HMC hospitals also received 319,891 patients in the first half of 2024, and the five children's emergency centres treated 412,750 children. The ambulance service received 191,564 calls and registered 992 air ambulance operations during the first six months of 2024, including 29,304 calls in June with 206 air ambulance operations.



The National Mental Health Helpline, which provides specialised mental health care and support, received 7,066 calls during the same period. The urgent consultation service at HMC, which offers telephone consultations for urgent cases without prior appointments, received 69,454 calls.



Around 30,473 orders of prescription medications were delivered to patients' home addresses during this period, while the dialysis services were provided at HMC with a total of 56,175 visits to its centres.



HMC, the main public healthcare provider in Qatar, manages 12 hospitals in addition to ambulance services and home care services.

