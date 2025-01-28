Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) has taken another step towards enhancing its healthcare system with the inauguration of Al Amerat Heights Health Complex on Monday.

Built at a cost of RO750,000, the facility is spread over 15,000sqm and was completed in 16 months. It aims to meet the growing demand for healthcare services while aligning with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 to build a sustainable healthcare system and improve community well-being.

The opening ceremony was officiated by H E Ahmed bin Saleh al Rashidi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, alongside H E Dr Ahmed bin Salem al Mandhari, Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation in MoH.

Dr Samira bint Musa al Maimani, Acting Director General of Health Services in Muscat governorate, said the complex reflects the ongoing development of Oman’s healthcare sector. “This project is part of our efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services that cater to both citizens and residents. It represents a significant step towards improving the quality of life, raising healthcare standards, and enhancing prevention and health awareness.”

The facility offers a wide range of primary healthcare services, including general medicine, chronic disease management, blood pressure and diabetes care, asthma treatment and maternity care. It also provides specialised services such as early detection of non-communicable diseases, breast cancer screening, elderly health checks, and smoking cessation programmes.

The complex also features secondary clinics for internal medicine, paediatrics, ENT and ophthalmology, and has a laboratory, pharmacy, two examination rooms and a training hall. Currently of 19-bed capacity, plans are in place for future expansion.

