Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced a significant investment in its healthcare infrastructure, with the approval of several key projects and programmes by the Council of Ministers, chaired by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. These initiatives mark a major step forward in the nation's healthcare development, promising a healthier future for all Omanis.

His Excellency Dr Hilal bin Ali Al-Sabti, Minister of Health, informed the Oman News Agency that the Council of Ministers has mandated the launch of a national programme for the early detection of the most common cancers affecting women. This programme will establish seven dedicated early detection units across all governorates, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving quality of life, supporting families, and enabling early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. The programme will utilise the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Further enhancing cancer care, a new nuclear and radiopharmaceutical facility will be established to meet the growing demand for diagnostic and treatment services. This facility will also serve as a valuable resource for education, positioning Oman as a regional centre for research and study in this field.

Addressing another vital area of health, a national centre for ophthalmology will be created to meet increasing community demand for specialist eye care. This centre will be equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies.

In a landmark move for personalised medicine, Dr Al-Sabti highlighted the launch of the national genome and human data programme (Omani Genome). This initiative will create a national genomic reference database for Omanis, improving diagnostic accuracy and promoting precision medicine and healthcare.

HE the Minister emphasised the Ministry of Health's commitment to implementing these decisions swiftly and effectively, with robust plans already in place.

Dr Al-Sabti also noted that these health programmes and projects align with the health priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040, ensuring equitable and high-quality healthcare coverage across all governorates, complementing the numerous health projects currently under construction and implementation.

