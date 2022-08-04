Egypt-based O7 Therapy has signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait’s Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company (BTIC), according to an emailed press release on August 3rd.

Under the first-of-its-kind agreement, both companies will collaborate to offer the Egyptian platform’s services among the health insurance services and products that BTIC provides.

This deal comes in line with the initiative launched by Boubyan Bank in March 2022 to focus on mental health in Kuwait.

In April, O7 Therapy announced it raised $2.1 million in a seed funding round to support mental health in the Middle East.

O7 Therapy is an Egyptian research-based online platform that helps address a wide range of mental health difficulties and advocate for mental health and wellness.

