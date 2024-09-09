A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Chigari Foundation, and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have collaborated to provide medical outreach to over 1000 victims of flood disasters across Bauchi.

The NGO is privately funded by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali-Pate as part of his humanitarian service to the people.

The medical outreach was for as many victims of the flood disasters who have been displaced as possible across the many camps where they are currently taking refuge.

The Minister, on Sunday, went round Misau and Katagum LGAs to monitor the exercise stressing that the outreach was available to as many victims as possible across the state.

While visiting the temporary Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) camp in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum LGA, the Minister lauded the diligence and professionalism exhibited by the medical practitioners attending to the people.

According to him, “The people are getting treatment for basic diseases like malaria, Pneumonia, hypertension, and others because, in these difficult times, we have to do everything we can to provide relief to the people of our country.

“We have seen the tremendous work that is being carried out by the health professionals collectively, Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, and Lab Scientists, all trying to support our communities in this difficult time.

“Whoever comes for this outreach would be checked, examined, diagnosed, and treated for free.”

The Minister added, “Today, they have seen more than 1,200 people who have been tested, and many of them have malaria, Pneumonia, and skin conditions and have been treated.

“It’s about access in an emergency situation, and here we have internally displaced populations, and we have to do everything we can to support our communities in this difficult time.”

The Minister also said that through Chigari Foundation, all the Nine local government areas affected by flood in the state would receive contributions.

He said that the Foundation was also targeting to provide direct support to 250 people in each of the LGAs who were directly affected by flood.

Ali Pate called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to help communities go through this difficult period across the country.

In his address, Dr Yusuf Bappa, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Bauchi state, explained that the outreach was about assisting people who were ravaged by the flood disaster that happened in this zone.

He said that over 1,000 children, women, and men with various degrees of ailment had been treated at the temporary IDP camp, adding that those that could not be treated were referred to Federal Medical Centre, Azare, for treatment.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a 70-year-old Awawu Umaru, who appreciated the state government for providing them the temporary IDP camp, also expressed gratitude to the minister and NMA for giving them the free medical treatment.

