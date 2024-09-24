Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UcheKinze Nigeria Limited, Sir Kinze Isaac Okonkwo, has supported the Ibadan Airport with multi-million Naira seaters to further ease its operations.

Speaking during the presentation of the seaters to the management of the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), Ibadan Airport, located at Alakia, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Okonkwo said the donation was in appreciation of the kindness and professionalism exhibited by the staff and management of the airport previously.

He noted that: “The motive behind donating these chairs to the airport was borne out of my passion to help address one of the numerous challenges the airport is facing.

“Also, this donation is my way of saying thank you to the airport staff for the courtesy extended to me sometime ago when I was travelling to Abuja. When I got to the Airport, I was a little bit behind schedule and what interested me so much was that the Airport staff helped me in such a way that I did not miss that flight,

“If I had missed that flight, I would have lost a lot. So, they made it easy for me, When I was coming back from Abuja, we got to the arrival lounge and there were then some elderly people who could not get seats and it then occured to me that we could do something to address such situation.

“So, we began to save money for this and today, I am happy that we are here to present these seaters. I want to encourage every other Nigerian and other members of the society to do somethibng in order for us to facilitate the developmenbt of this Airport.

“When the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, announced the upgrade of the Airport, it was a cheering news and encouragement for us at UcheKinze Nigeria Limited to support and I implore other people to do likewise so that we can always move forward.”

He also used the occasion to commend Governor Seyi Makinde for the success of the flag off programme to upgrade to Ibadan Airport, which will elevate it to international status. He described this development as a significant milestone for the state and the people.

He further stressed the importance of collective responsibility, stating that individual efforts, combined with government initiatives, can bring about meaningful change and national growth.

He called on Nigerians to harness their collective strength to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

In his response to Chief Okonkwo’s gesture, Acting Manager of Ibadan Airport, Francis Balogun, praised the donor for his generosity and urged other Nigerians to follow his example.

“I want to sincerely thank Sir Kinze Okonkwo for his wonderful gesture. It is highly commendable, and I pray that God continues to bless and uphold you. If more people emulate this kind of philanthropy, we will have fewer challenges to overcome as a nation.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).