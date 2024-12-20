SIX hundred individuals have benefitted from a fresh distribution of palliatives by Irorun-Ni Charitable Foundation (ICF) Nigeria, a nonprofit making Islamic organisation with focus on poverty alleviation and empowerment of the needy.

At the distribution ceremony held on Thursday at Sheikh Abdulazeez Abdusalaam Academy, Jabata, Oyo in Oyo State, the chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Shakirullah Jimoh-Orankan, implored the beneficiaries to make the most of the gift items.

Sheikh Jimoh-Orankan, who was represented by Vice Chairman I of the foundation, Sheikh Mansur Abdusalam-Murtadho, commiserated with the Oyo State government and concerned families over the deaths recorded in a stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan on Wednesday.

“We pray Allah for economic recovery and better life for all Nigerians to avoid a repeat of such unfortunate loss of precious lives,” he said.

He pointed out that the foundation was formed by like-minded humanitarians to benefit all manner of beneficiaries without religious discrimination.

The national treasurer of the foundation, Dr Muhammad-Lawal Musa Alongbija, called on the Federal Government to invest in mechanised agriculture to combat hunger and ensure sustainable food security in Nigeria.

“The government needs to acquire large farmlands nationwide for the cultivation of food crops. They need to assist farmers with storage facilities and encourage them to produce more for the nation,” Dr Musa Alongbija added.

He reiterated that subsequent editions of the palliative distributions, which would come up at short intervals, would reach more beneficiaries.

He advised well-meaning individuals and organisations willing to organise similar palliative distribution to use spacious venues and issue tallies to beneficiaries to prevent rowdiness or any unfortunate incident.

The Oyo zonal coordinator of the ICF, Ustaz Mikhail Adebayo, said: “Palliative distribution by Irorun-Ni Charitable Foundation Nigeria should be emulated by other wealthy people to lessen sufferings at the grassroots.”

Some of the beneficiaries, Ustaz Jalaal Adebayo, Mrs Tawakalit Balogun, Dr Rasheedah Ganiyu and Imam Nafiu Jimoh, prayed for the foundation and urged them to do more to uplift the downtrodden in society.

Each of the beneficiaries received sizeable measures of rice, garri, noodles and spaghetti packed in customised bags.

