IN a demonstration of its commitment to community support, Access Holdings Plc, leading African financial group, has announced a donation of over N1 billion to assist with relief and recovery efforts in Maiduguri, through its banking vertical, Access Bank Plc.

The announcement was made during a visit of the group’s delegates, led by Bolaji Agbede, acting Group Chief Executive Officer, to the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri.

The donation, which comes in response to the devastating floods that have severely impacted the region, is aimed at providing both immediate and long-term respite.

Access Holdings’ contribution will be allocated as N500 million in cash to support the state government’s on-the-ground response efforts, N500 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by the flood, as well as essential food supplies to ensure the most vulnerable receive care.

Speaking at the meeting, Bolaji Agbede, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the people of Borno, restating a pledge to impact lives of communities where the institution operates.

“At Access Holdings, we believe in positively impacting the communities we serve, not only as a financial institution, but as a family that cares deeply for its people. We recognise the resilience of the people of Borno and we are committed to providing the support necessary to overcome this difficult time.

“This donation is not merely about the funding; it is about offering immediate succour to families and individuals who have been affected, while also contributing to local economic resurgence and long-term resilience through the restoration of essential infrastructure,” said Agbede.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who received the Access Holdings delegation, expressed appreciation for the donation and the company’s swift response to the crisis.

He said: “We are moved by the generosity and commitment shown by Access Holdings and Access Bank during this critical time. This donation of N1 billion is appreciated during this challenging time and will be judiciously utilised to impact the lives of all those who have been affected by the incident.”

“The restoration of our hospitals and essential services will strengthen our resilience, while the food relief will provide immediate comfort to families and individuals in distress. Truly, this support speaks to the importance of cooperation between the government and the private sector in improving the lives of our local communities,” said Zulum.

The donation sees Access Holdings become the first mainstream financial institution to offer support to Borno in the wake of the disaster that affected over one million people, leaving entire residential areas submerged and tens of thousands of people displaced.

The company remains committed to working closely with the Borno State Government, aid organisations and other stakeholders to ensure relief reaches those most in need and the state is well-positioned for recovery.

