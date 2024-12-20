Nigerian banks have donated multi-million-naira relief materials to victims of recent floods, pledging to continue supporting the socio-economic development of the country.

The donations, made to flood victims in Jigawa State on Thursday, were coordinated under the auspices of the Committee of Nigeria Banks’ Chief Executive Officers.

A delegation of bank CEOs visited Jigawa State to empathize with the residents and government and to assure them of ongoing support.

The delegation included the Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Oliver Alawuba; Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna; Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji; and Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Also present were the President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, and the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Akin Morakinyo.

Speaking on behalf of the banks, Dr. Alawuba stated that their visit to Jigawa was aimed at providing relief materials to assist affected residents and support critical institutions, such as public hospitals.

He explained that the donated relief materials—including bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, mattresses, and beverages—would help alleviate the burden on flood victims.

“This humanitarian gesture underscores the Nigerian banking sector’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerians in times of need,” he said.

Dr. Alawuba emphasized the sector’s history of supporting national interests, citing previous donations during natural disasters and the more than ₦32 billion contributed to national healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nigerian banking industry has a long history of interventions. During the 2011 and 2013 floods that affected 28 and 32 states, respectively, we provided significant support. More recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector played a critical role in supporting the government’s containment efforts,” he said.

Alawuba noted that the banking sector’s contributions to the Central Bank of Nigeria-led Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund were pivotal in providing palliatives and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

“In the post-pandemic era, Nigerian banks also helped businesses recover by providing stabilization funds and extending loans and credit to small and medium enterprises, thereby fostering business sustainability, preventing job losses, and supporting national economic growth,” he added.

The banks’ contributions extended beyond economic relief to public safety and security initiatives.“For instance, banks have supported state and national security outfits, including the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, which has become a model for sustainable funding of police welfare and equipment,” he said.

Alawuba reaffirmed the banking sector’s commitment to driving positive change in society.“We will continue to support those in need, promote economic growth, and contribute to the well-being of our great nation,” he assured.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State commended the banks for their developmental roles, including financial support and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“By identifying with the good people of Jigawa in their time of need, the banks have demonstrated love, care, and a mutual relationship,” Namadi said.

He expressed gratitude for the high-powered delegation and the relief items, which he assured would be distributed equitably.“With institutions like Nigerian banks, the flood victims know they have hope. We pray for God to replenish the banks for their generosity,” Namadi added.

