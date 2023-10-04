Mubadala Investment Company has announced an investment in Korea’s largest dental implant material manufacturer, Osstem Implant, in partnership with MBK Partners and Unison Capital.

Focusing on the value segment in more than 30 international markets, Osstem is the world’s fourth largest dental implant material manufacturer. With manufacturing facilities in Korea and the US, it provides implants as well as dental materials, digital equipment, and a full range of auxiliary services.

Osstem focuses on helping dentists provide their patients with total dental treatment solutions that are convenient for both doctors and patients. The company trains more than 110,000 dentists globally every year through its network of 120 dedicated training centres.

Dental solutions

"With the growing prevalence of dental disorders and demand for cosmetic dentistry across the globe, access to comprehensive dental solutions plays a vital role in improving public health,” said Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala Investment Company.

“We are pleased to partner with MBK Partners and Unison Capital to support Osstem in scaling its best-in-class dental solutions in the high-growth value segment to better serve doctors and patients across the globe.”

“We are seeing a number of attractive opportunities in the South Korean market and are impressed with the quality of the equity partners and the management team we are backing as part of this transaction. We look forward to supporting the next phase of Osstem’s growth,” said Luca Molinari, Head of Asia, Direct Investments at Mubadala Investment Company.

