RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health announced the completion of the first phase of its transformation, marked by the launch of health clusters in all regions of the Kingdom.



This initiative is a key part of the Health Sector Transformation Program aimed at developing the healthcare system and enhancing the quality of care and services provided, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



The transformation involves restructuring the health sector in the Kingdom, enhancing its capabilities and effectiveness, and contributing to increased satisfaction with the health services provided to beneficiaries, as well as improving their experience in accessing healthcare services.



This announcement follows Cabinet Decision No. 469 dated 19/08/1443 Hijri, which approved the establishment of the Saudi Health Holding Company according to its accompanying basic system. The Health Holding Company will continue to perform healthcare-related operations through the health clusters across various regions of the Kingdom, while the Ministry of Health will regulate and oversee both public and private healthcare institutions.



The launch of these health clusters aims to streamline the healthcare journey for beneficiaries, starting from primary care centers to appropriate hospital referrals in a timely manner based on the patient's condition and needs.



The clusters will bring a significant change in care delivery according to a modern care model. This involves transforming all hospitals and primary care centers into health clusters across the Kingdom, with each cluster serving approximately one million people.



Each cluster will include primary care centers, public hospitals, and specialized services within its scope, offering beneficiaries integrated administrative organization to ensure service flexibility, promptness, and satisfaction.



The clusters will also be responsible for the health of the population in their area through continuous monitoring, such as conducting early periodic examinations for all and collaborating with other entities to create a healthier community environment.



The ministry launched these clusters to facilitate access to healthcare services and ease the transition between different types of care. The clusters focus on implementing transformative programs aimed at enhancing community health and prevention. These programs include community health promotion, prevention and early detection of diseases, primary healthcare development such as the "Doctor for Every Family" program and chronic disease care, development of critical care services for rapid response to cardiac and brain strokes and injuries, and expansion of digital health and virtual medical care services.

