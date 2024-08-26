Wellness Forward Group, a leading luxury group, is setting new benchmarks in the fitness and wellness industry, and gearing up for significant expansions across the UAE by the end of 2024, reinforcing its position as a leader in the premium fitness market.

Established in 2023 and helmed by CEO George Flooks, the group has rapidly emerged as a pioneer in the space of premium health and wellness experiences.

Wellness Forward Group's offerings:

Fitcode and FitnGlam are set to make a bold statement with a 5,000 sq ft joint space in Nad Al Sheba, designed to enhance your wellness lifestyle.

In addition, both brands are expanding their presence across various locations, including a 3,000 sq ft Fitcode club in Al Quoz and a 2-level women’s SuperClub for FitnGlam in Ras Al Khaimah.

Meanwhile, The Platform Studios is preparing to unveil its most expansive studio yet in the heart of Downtown Dubai. This unique location will boast a view of the iconic Burj Khalifa, offering premium experiences.

The upcoming clubs will feature an array of innovative wellness programs that have become hallmarks of Wellness Forward Group's offerings.

These include cold plunge pools, infrared saunas, Hyperice recovery tools, massage rooms, stretch areas, and compression therapy. The new locations will also introduce the largest Hyrox area in the Middle East and hydra pools, catering to a broader range of fitness enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to see the rapid growth and success of our brands in such a short span - we owe it to our team’s relentless support and hard work," said George Flooks, CEO of Wellness Forward Group.

"Our mission is to elevate the standards of luxury wellness and fitness in the GCC. Each of our brands brings a unique approach to health, and together, they represent the future of premium wellness experiences. We are committed to continuously evolving and exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

Wellness Forward Group offers exceptional flexibility and variety, enabling clients to find the fitness experience perfectly tailored to their individual needs.

Whether it’s the female-powered superclub of FitnGlam, the holistic wellness offerings of Fitcode, or the elite programs at The Platform Studios, Wellness Forward Group’s brands are designed to cultivate loyalty among customers and staff alike, ensuring their commitment to excellence and innovation.

Looking ahead, Wellness Forward Group said it is dedicated to expanding its footprint and further upgrading its services.

