DUBAI - Gabri Labs, a pharmaceutical technologies company, has announced the development of a facility to locally produce medical devices.

The global firm has signed with Dubai Science Park, the leading science-focused community, to construct the new medical devices facility, reinforcing Dubai’s attractiveness as a global hub for healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, in line with the UAE government’s 'Operation 300bn' strategy.

Leaders in the therapeutic areas of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and Dermatology, Gabri Lab’s new facility will enable the pharmaceutical brand to produce an initial volume of 12 million units per year, with further expansions planned by 2023. The medical devices will have the 'Make it in the Emirates' stamp – a government-backed initiative to boost the local manufacturing industry – and will be distributed to markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The new, 10,000 square foot at an AED18 million investment, facility in Dubai will support the production of multiple lines and a diverse product portfolio, which includes ENT brand, OTOMAR, and dermatological solutions line, Curadem.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said, "Our leadership’s focused efforts to advance the manufacturing sector and boost innovation under 'Operation 300bn' are directly enhancing Dubai’s healthcare landscape. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly choosing our emirate as a destination to expand operations into the MENA region, backed by an enabling business environment and regulatory framework. Dubai Science Park strives to facilitate the expansion of international firms like Gabri Labs by continually providing them access to robust infrastructure, communication with key regulatory bodies and a collaborative ecosystem that eases business set-up and growth."

Elio Gebrayel, Managing Director of Gabri Labs, commented, "We are thrilled to enter a new chapter of our story in Dubai and the wider MENA region with the construction of our brand-new facility in the emirate. Dubai Science Park’s dynamic business environment and robust infrastructure have been essential in facilitating our seamless setup, allowing us to easily access MENA’s diverse markets, while participating in a vibrant community of researchers, scientists, pharmacists and more. Our new facility will allow us to cater to more patients across the region and continue innovating and leading the therapeutic ENT and dermatology sectors."

Gabri Lab’s expansion comes at a promising time for UAE’s medical device market, which according to American credit rating agency, Fitch Solutions, is predicted to reach AED5.6 billion by 2025.