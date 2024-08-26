Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Head of the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), on Sunday to review progress on a number of pharmaceutical projects aimed at bolstering local production and reducing reliance on imports.

The meeting focused on the expansion of 24 ambulance pharmacies across various governorates, with a review of the timetable for their opening in the coming months.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the strategic warehouses project for medical products and devices.

The project, which is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026, will feature a large-capacity warehouse in its first phase, with potential for expansion to a total area of up to 106,000 acres across six sites throughout Egypt.

“The meeting comes in light of the continued follow-up of executive steps towards localising the manufacture of raw materials needed for medical industries, within the framework of the government’s orientation towards strengthening the Egyptian economy,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

This localisation strategy, the statement said, will contribute to providing foreign currency by reducing the import bill, relying on local industries, and increasing the state’s ability to face global challenges.

The meeting discussed several key initiatives taken towards localising the manufacture of raw materials for medical industries, in cooperation with the Egyptian Drug Authority.

A conference will be held to announce the establishment of foundations and standards for the project of joint purchase of raw materials needed for manufacturing medicine, in the presence of a number of major companies manufacturing and producing raw materials.

According to the statement, a meeting will be held in the coming period with officials of major international companies, to invite them to participate in practices related to joint purchase of raw materials.

This reflects the state’s vision of seeking strategic partnerships between the government sector and the private sector, to work on transferring the latest technology, and applying the best global practices in the manufacture of pharmaceutical raw materials.

