The Ministry of Health and Population has announced that in 2024, the state will issue a total of 3,934,336 treatment decisions, at a cost exceeding EGP 24.21bn. These treatment decisions will benefit 2,344,603 citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, explained that these decisions span various medical specialties, including blood diseases, tumors, surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), orthopedics, urology, as well as dermatology and neurology.

Abdel Ghaffar also highlighted that 7,545 citizens underwent video conference consultations at the state’s expense, helping to eliminate the need for in-person visits to specialized medical councils and minimizing inconvenience for patients.

The Ministry’s hospitals across Egypt, in collaboration with university hospitals and private, civil hospitals, as well as associations and civil society organizations, are responsible for implementing these treatment decisions. This collaboration aims to serve the most vulnerable and needy groups.

Mohamed Zidan, Head of the Central Administration for Therapeutic Medicine and Director of the Specialized Medical Councils Department, emphasized the process for obtaining state-funded treatment. Citizens seeking treatment must first visit the nearest hospital for medical assessments, leading to the issuance of a “Tripartite Committee Report.” This report, along with the patient’s personal identification and recent medical examinations, is uploaded to the electronic network of specialized medical councils, ensuring a smooth and efficient procedure.

Zidan further explained that the treatment approval is done electronically through the specialized medical councils’ main center. Once approved, patients are notified via text message, allowing them to visit the hospital to receive their prescribed treatment.

To qualify for treatment at the state’s expense, patients must not be enrolled in the health insurance system.

