Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, met with Karim Saada, CEO and Managing Director of Al-Ahly Capital— the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE)— and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health and Population.

The meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance investment opportunities within Egypt’s health sector, emphasizing community collaboration between state institutions to strengthen healthcare.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of deepening the national investment partnership between the two parties, aligning with the country’s vision to promote community participation in sustainable development.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the government offers a range of promising investment opportunities in the health sector. The Ministry of Health is working to attract both local and international investments, aiming to improve the quality of medical services provided to citizens. He also highlighted the critical role of private sector partnerships, particularly as the government moves forward with its comprehensive health insurance system across the country, as part of the directives set by the political leadership.

The discussion also covered the recently introduced law aimed at streamlining investment procedures in Egypt. This law is designed to facilitate investments by offering various incentive packages and necessary support for health sector projects. The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to overcoming any challenges that may hinder investment in healthcare.

Another key topic was the future of radiology services in Egypt. The delegation explored investment opportunities in this area, recognizing its importance in improving healthcare delivery. Abdel Ghaffar stressed the need to fully harness the potential of Egypt’s health system to provide optimal services to citizens.

Karim Saada, CEO of Al-Ahly Capital, expressed the company’s strong commitment to investing in Egypt’s health sector. He emphasized that the collaboration with the Ministry of Health reflects the company’s dedication to playing a significant role in healthcare, which is a crucial component of sustainable development.

