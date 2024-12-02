Cairo – Premium Healthcare Group inked a contract, on 28 November 2024, to purchase shares of the Saudi Distinguished Diagnostics Company at a value of EGP 194.97 million.

The shares’ value will be recorded as a credit balance for the selling shareholder, according to a bourse disclosure.

Moreover, the ordinary general assembly of Premium Healthcare recently approved purchasing the assets, brands, and shares of three companies at a combined value of EGP 1.10 billion.

