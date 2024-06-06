The Dubai Health Authority has announced the launch of a groundbreaking project titled “Health Standards for Organ Donation and Transplantation Services in the Emirate of Dubai”, in partnership with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

The Dubai Health Authority recently announced the initiation of the project, a collaboration with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). This initiative encompasses a comprehensive set of regulatory health standards developed by the authority as part of its ongoing endeavours to advance all aspects of healthcare services within a cohesive healthcare framework focused on enhancing quality and patient safety. This strategic move is poised to cultivate the growth and enhancement of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Dubai.

The standards outlined by the authority aim to streamline healthcare services across various domains including liver and pancreas transplants; heart and lung transplants; vascularised composite allograft (limb) transplants; human organ and tissue donation (Living Donor).

In line with its proactive efforts, the authority organised an informative workshop earlier, with the participation of key strategic partners and around 200 healthcare professionals.

The workshop was attended by representatives from pertinent healthcare entities, including Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Transplant Committee; Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, and subject-matter experts from UNOS.

The workshop delved into various facets concerning the significance of introducing these new health standards, aligning them with prevailing regulations governing the service within the country and adhering to international best practices in the field. This synergy aims to ensure compliance of healthcare facilities and professionals in offering high-quality services, with the standards establishing definitive terms and conditions for service delivery, along with requirements for healthcare facilities and individuals in the sector to standardise procedures and adhere to best practices.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, underscored the paramount importance of this strategic project, intended to bolster the ongoing efforts to augment the national organ donation and transplantation programme of the United Arab Emirates. This initiative seeks to provide an efficient and integrated healthcare system rooted in excellence and top-tier healthcare services.

The project seeks to provide an effective and integrated healthcare system based on excellence and high-quality healthcare across all fields, he explained.

Dr. Al Mulla stated that establishing a patient-centric integrated healthcare system is a top priority within the authority's values and strategic plans. He stressed the importance of partnering with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) as part of the authority's efforts to achieve its vision of attaining global healthcare leadership in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

He outlined the multiple stages involved in realising the project, including evaluating the current organ donation and transplantation programme in the Emirate, identifying areas for improvement, and working towards aligning with the best global practices in the field.