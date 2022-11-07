ABU DHABI: During the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), has announced that all restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 will be cancelled, as part of the country's second phase of easing restrictions, effective at 06:00 AM on Monday, 7th November, 2022.

Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, except for health facilities and centres for people of determination, where it will be mandatory, he said.

“As for mosques and musallas, we also announce that praying on personal mats will be optional, as it is no longer mandatory after the date of activating the decision. As for the Al Hosn App, its use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request. Thus, green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites,” Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted.

“As for sporting events and activities, organising bodies at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations, or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity,” he added.

“Last September, we announced several measures to ease restrictions related to COVID-19. Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases," Dr. Al Dhaheri said, stressing that all announced decisions in the briefing are based on careful studies and continuous research across all vital sectors in the country.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also announced a set of measures for the health sector, as COVID-19 will be included in the National Active Surveillance Programme for Influenza and Acute Respiratory Diseases. Scientific research and genetic studies will also be supported to follow-up on bacterial and viral diseases, as well as vigilant surveillance and follow-up to enhance and develop the response capabilities of health authorities and other bodies with any future emergency events.

“Health facilities concerned with laboratory examination and treatment will be maintained, in addition to the five-days isolation period for those infected with COVID-19,” he added.

“In the interest of health and safety of all, and in support of the efforts of all parties concerned, the community will continue to be educated about the dangers of COVID-19 in particular, and seasonal flu in general,” Dr. Al Dhaheri emphasised.

“Regarding daily cases, we continue to provide updated data on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority,” he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri clarified that all procedures announced in today’s briefing are subject to be updated and changed according to the latest developments in the epidemiological situation in the country, which are to be announced on an ongoing basis.

The UAE assumed a high position and became an exceptional global model, as it was one of the first countries to successfully contain challenges with flexibility, transparency and professionalism, he said.

“The UAE government has made unremitting efforts during the last period to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in increased awareness on how to deal with epidemics and diseases,” he added.

“The health sector, in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities, intensified its efforts to deal with the health crisis, stemming from the belief that society’s health is a top priority of the wise leadership,” he said, affirming that the health sector will continue to monitor the situation and implement active surveillance in all regions of the country.

“Our solidarity over the past three years outlines the county’s interest in the health and safety of all community members, especially senior citizens, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases,” NCEMA official Spokesperson said, adding that efforts were realised thanks to the directives and vision of the wise leadership in dealing with the pandemic, as well as societal efforts and self-responsibility of each community member.

“In the past period, we have witnessed a noticeable decrease in infections and deaths, which indicates the extent of society's awareness and application of all precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the country’s gains and achievements,” Dr. Al Dhaheri said.

“We commend your continued commitment in the next stage to preserve what has been achieved in the recovery period, as we are confident in society’s awareness and self-responsibility after overcoming past difficulties with professionalism and efficiency,” he concluded.