Saudi Arabia - The Riyadh branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) a leading global medical technology organization, is all set to participate in the Global Health Exhibition scheduled for October 29-31, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Saudi Arabia.



The event, hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, offers a pivotal stage for BD to display its cutting-edge MedTech solutions. This year, the company is showcasing its innovative solutions in a tour that simulates the patient care journey with a focus on BD’s Signature Programs™. These newly introduced programs aim to facilitate safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of patient care, echoing the company's fundamental commitment to resilient and sustainable healthcare. The tour will be available at BD’s booth, located at H2.C30 during the event.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is investing over SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) into healthcare and social development, focusing on digital health initiatives like a unified national electronic health record system and telemedicine platforms. This investment aims to create an effective, integrated, and value-based healthcare ecosystem. These efforts fit together seamlessly with BD's Signature Programs™.



“Our participation in this esteemed event is not just an opportunity to showcase BD's innovative solutions; it serves as a testament to our commitment to the healthcare ecosystem of Saudi Arabia,” said Maher Elhassan, VP & GM, BD Middle East, North Africa & Turkey. “In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, we are more dedicated than ever to providing value-based, resilient, and sustainable healthcare through advance medical technology. We are poised to address the most pressing healthcare challenges, shaping a brighter, healthier future for the Kingdom.”



In parallel with the event, the company is also announcing receiving license for a Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. This strategic initiative serves as a strong affirmation of BD's enduring relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with objectives set forth by the Ministry of Investment. BD’s new central regional management team in Riyadh is geared to shape strategies that adapt to changing market conditions and cater to customer and patient needs more effectively. This step is a key element in BD's continuous efforts in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).