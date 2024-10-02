Salalah – Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported major progress in the construction and expansion of nine hospitals and health centres in Dhofar, with the total cost exceeding RO160mn.

Ongoing projects include construction of new hospitals in Salalah, Mirbat and Thumrait, alongside expansion of Taqah Hospital and the second phase of the Awqad Health Centre.

Additionally, a new health centre is planned for Hallaniyat, even as Mudhaibi Health Centre in Thumrait is being developed. The ministry recently completed expansion work of Salalah West Health Centre and opened Al Mazyouna Hospital.

Yousef bin Yaqoub Ambu Ali, Director General of Projects and Engineering Services at MoH, has reported that the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah has reached 48% completion. This seven-storey facility of 700-bed capacity is being constructed at a cost of RO138mn. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices, specialised clinics, treatment units and pathology labs.

The newly opened 50-bed Al Mazyouna Hospital, built at a cost of RO15.4mn, now serves over 8,000 citizens and residents. Future plans include development of health centres in the niyabat of Miten and the Andat area.

In other updates, expansion of Salalah al Gharbia Health Centre was completed at a cost of RO59,000, while the second phase of the Awqad Health Centre expansion project is 25% complete. Upgrading Thumrait Health Centre to a local hospital is 60% complete at a cost of RO1.1mn with funding from Oman Oil Development Company. Elsewhere, construction of the new Madhi Health Centre has commenced and plans are underway for the Al Shisr Health Centre.

The Muqshin Hospital is in its final stages, with 99% of the work completed at a cost of RO1mn, while the Taqah Hospital expansion project is 55% over, with expected completion in early 2025. The Hallaniyat Health Centre is also nearing completion, with 99% of the project implemented at a cost of RO981,000. It is set to be operational by the end of 2024.

The ministry plans to set up three new health centres in Salalah – in Sahalnout, Qairoun Hairiti and Al Marooj. Future projects include the Sadah Hospital and initial designs for the Mirbat Hospital expansion project are underway. A tender is being prepared to upgrade the Shahab Asaib Health Centre in Rakhyut to a local hospital and contracting is in progress for the establishment of Dhalkout Hospital.

MoH also plans to develop the Western Region Hospital to serve communities of Rakhyut, Dhalkout and Al Mazyouna as part of future projects scheduled for 2025.

Currently, Dhofar has 45 healthcare facilities serving wilayats across the governorate.