France hired a syndicate of banks on Monday to sell a new 30-year inflation-linked bond, according to memos from three lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due July 25 2053, will be linked to the euro area harmonised index of consumer prices, excluding tobacco, the memos said.

France will come to market "in the near future, subject to market conditions", a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale, the memos said.

France hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Societe Generale for the deal, according to the memos.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe) ((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))