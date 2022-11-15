UAE - Ramziq, an ultra-secure, user friendly new blockchain platform, plans to revolutionise the UAE’s expanding Blockchain technology ecosystem and bring it to the lives of consumers who currently don’t have access to it.

The company laid out its ambitious plans at its recently concluded annual initiative, Smart Chain Forum in Dubai.

Currently, only 3% of all potential users are familiar with and have access to blockchain technology – Ramziq says it is targeting the remaining 97%.

The forum enabled attendees to develop concepts and sustainable methods aimed at enhancing the future of digital assets in this 6th era of technology.

Digital assets

There were a number of interesting topics that were touched upon during the event. One of the key speakers Patrick Campos, Chief Strategy Officer, Securrency spoke on the topic of “Future of Digital Assets and how blockchain is disrupting the fintech sector”. There was also a very engaging panel discussion on “Shaping the future of digital assets in the 6th era of innovation.”

Speaking to industry leaders and innovators at the forum, Solaiman Al Rifai, Founding Partner at Ramziq, explained that his company has been inspired by the UAE’s mission to be a pioneer in Blockchain and is focused on bringing the technology to every citizen.

Addressing the Smart Chain Forum as a keynote speaker, Al Rifai introduced the Zeniq NFT Marketplace. It runs on the Zeniq blockchain. Through Zeniq Marketplace customers can discover, collect and sell NFTs.

Zeniq App

Rifai also elaborated on the features of the Zeniq App which is one of the most exciting products of the Zeniq Ecosystem. The app is a whole management system of its own and works as a secure wallet on the smartphone. The app also has the first ever blockchain enabled chat system which is encrypted end to end and fully decentralised. This chat system has both video and voice capability.

It also helps in the swapping functionality between major coins and tokens. The app is integrated with the Zeniq debit card and also with the Zeniq Hub. The app is supported by biometric integration and also secure with support of recovery words.

He also touched upon the Ramziq Tokenisation Whitepaper which talks about blockchain being a key enabler of Web 3.0 and a detailed analysis of the Zeniq blockchain ecosystem. The whitepaper describes in detail how tokenisation is the key driver for the digital economy.

Tokenisation

“Ramziq wants to make sure people now have a digitalised ecosystem whereby they can use Blockchain technology and tokenisation for all their assets,” said Al Rifai. “As the tokenisation of digital assets proves central to the UAE’s financial roadmap, Ramziq will address a crucial market gap for the storage and security of digital assets.”

"Zeniq is opening the doors and making blockchain technology accessible to one and all. Ensuring mass adoption of blockchain technology. The key focus for Ramziq through Zeniq is to focus on the 97% of people who do not have access to blockchain technology,” added Al Rifai.

Erwin Dokter, CEO, of Zeniq Corporation commented: "According to forecasts, the tokenisation market will reach a global volume of around $24 trillion by 2027. Zeniq's ecosystem and its cutting-edge blockchain technology allows users to dive into this promising market.”

Walid Ahmad Abdullah Al Nuseirat, CEO and Board Member at Ramziq said: “Tokenised assets increase market liquidity. They also remove the liquidity premium associated with investments that are traditionally more difficult or time-consuming to sell, like fine art, real estate, or any other investment opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).