Egyptian Banks Company “EBC”, the leading operator of the national card payment scheme “Meeza”, brings Apple Pay to users in Egypt, providing a safer, more secure and private way to pay in-store, in-app and online. The move is in line with Meeza’s commitment towards bringing its customers more secure and convenient payment methods.

To pay in-store, customers simply double-click the side button and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is today accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or supporting merchant websites, without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in card details, shipping and billing information. Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay, allowing customers to shop securely with Apple Pay as the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up on iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add a Meeza card. Once a customer adds a card to their eligible Apple device, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away

Meeza cards issued by the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and CIB are eligible to be added to Apple Pay.

