Egypt - FOO, an award-winning B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider, has partnered with eNovate, Egypt’s premier provider of cutting-edge digital payment solutions, to build upon eNovate’s existing portfolio of products and services.

eNovate is an independent subsidiary of eFinance Investment Group (EFIG), Egypt’s leading investment management firm. Originally established in 2009 as EFIG’s card services division, it has since evolved to deliver comprehensive, integrated digital payment solutions for a range of clients, including fintechs and financial institutions; ministries and governmental entities; transportation authorities; and NGOs.

With more than 55 million cards issued to date, and millions of transactions processed annually for Meeza, VISA and Mastercard, eNovate continues to position itself at the forefront of Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem.

eNovate has partnered with FOO to enhance its portfolio by leveraging FOO’s expertise, extensive range of services, and innovative approach to product development.

Modular platform

FOO’s modular platform, built on a customisable suite of micro-services, enables the delivery of SaaS products across the financial services spectrum – from digital onboarding to digital banking – with unparalleled levels of flexibility, scalability and security.

Through this partnership, eNovate will also deliver Fintech as a Service (FaaS) solutions. Designed to help fintechs rapidly launch and scale their operations, FOO’s advanced ‘out-of-the-box’ FaaS solution streamlines the development process.

This approach drastically reduces the time and resources needed to bring fintech products to market, enabling companies to move from concept to deployment within months, rather than years. By providing a comprehensive, scalable platform, this collaboration empowers fintechs across Egypt to focus on innovation and growth, accelerating their path to success in the country’s dynamic financial sector.

Both companies share a strong commitment to driving digital transformation, both within Egypt and the broader payment ecosystem. This collaboration will build on eNovate’s success to date, to further the delivery of fully compliant, end-to-end solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients and their customers.

Key projects

This ongoing partnership between FOO and eNovate includes several key projects, the first of which is an end-to-end digital solution for universities across Egypt. Integrated with each university’s learning management system, it will enable students to complete a range of actions – from payments to identity verification – via one easy-to-use app.

Further significant projects are to be announced in due course.

Ghady Rayess, Co-founder and Managing Director at FOO, commented: “At FOO, innovation is integral to our approach. We are proud to partner with eNovate, a true industry trailblazer, to contribute to the remarkable transformation taking place in Egypt’s financial services sector. With the support of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), we are committed to delivering robust financial solutions that will not only strengthen eNovate’s position as a leading innovation hub, but also further digital transformation across Egypt.”

Nashwa Kamel, CEO at eNovate, commented: “We are delighted to be working with FOO. Their commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation aligns with our vision for providing digital payment solutions in Egypt and across the region. This partnership represents a milestone in our mission to revolutionise the financial landscape, providing our clients and their customers with unparalleled opportunities and enhanced experiences. By combining eNovate’s expertise with FOO’s pioneering solutions, we are positioned to set new benchmarks in the industry, driving forward digital transformation and reinforcing our role as a leader in the global payment ecosystem.”

