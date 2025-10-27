Arab Finance: Kuwait Finance House – Egypt (KFH Egypt) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Visa, the global leader in digital payment technologies, as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance retail banking services, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration will enable KFH Egypt to integrate Visa’s latest digital payment technologies and develop a comprehensive system of smart banking services.

The agreement aims to strengthen the bank’s card portfolio through the introduction of new card types, advanced payment solutions, and innovative loyalty programs tailored to meet the needs of customers across different sectors.

Under the partnership, KFH Egypt plans to roll out a range of new products and services, including credit, debit, and prepaid cards, alongside mobile payment options, e-wallets, and contactless payment technologies.

These offerings are expected to improve customer convenience and simplify daily financial transactions.

The bank said the partnership reinforces its position as one of Egypt’s leading financial institutions and marks a significant step in its strategy to expand its customer base by providing secure, flexible, and innovative digital banking solutions for individuals and businesses.

