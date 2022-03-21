ArabFinance: e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) announced that its board of directors has approved to invest $10 million in Nclude Fintech Fund, the financial services fund for startups set for launch on March 20th, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The board also agreed on purchasing a land plot in partnership with a sister company in the New Administrative Capital, e-finance added, pointing out that the sister company will co-fund the construction at this land plot.

In 2021, e-finance recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 519.73 million, up from EGP 353.88 million in 2020.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructures’ developer.