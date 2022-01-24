LONDON- People arriving in England from abroad will no longer have to take COVID-19 tests if they have been vaccinated, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an expected announcement.

Johnson told reporters the rule change was designed to show that the country was open for business and travellers. He did not say when the requirement would change but further details are expected to be given later on Monday.

