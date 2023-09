British holiday group Saga said on Wednesday it expected its annual revenue to rise in double digits and underlying profit to beat market estimates, buoyed by strong bookings for its ocean cruises amid resilient travel demand.

The company, which also sells insurance to over 50-year-olds, separately said finance chief James Quin would be stepping down from the role after nearly five years. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)