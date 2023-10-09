LONDON: The British government said it had updated its travel advice for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, advising against all but essential travel as fighting continued near Gaza after a bloody incursion by gunmen from Islamist group Hamas.

Britain already advised against all travel to Gaza, but on Sunday also added several areas in Israel close to the border with Gaza to that recommendation, and changed its advice for the country as a whole.

The British Foreign Office also asked all Britons in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register their presence there, so they can be kept updated of further changes to travel advice.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)