DUBAI: Aligning with COP28, the Year of Sustainability launched the UAE House of Sustainability, located in the Green Zone and open to the public from 3rd to 12th December.

The House of Sustainability will present a multisensory guest experience that will showcase the breadth of the UAE’s journey towards a net-zero future, drawing on the nation’s deep-rooted values and legacy of collective progress to encourage inclusive climate action.

Speaking on the importance of inclusive collective action in impeding climate change, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, said, “There is much we can learn for the future from the past and the natural world around us. The UAE House of Sustainability will be a space that celebrates these ideas and sparks conversations. When delegates and the public come to the UAE House of Sustainability at COP28, they will be inspired by the steps we have taken to date to tackle climate change and have a clear sense of our vision for the future.”

The space offers an interactive storytelling experience for delegates and guests of COP28, the private sector, NGOs and the public with three main areas: Sustainability Oasis, Our Journey of Collective Progress, and Our Future of Sustainable Flourishing.

The UAE House of Sustainability will host public activations during COP28, including PopCOP sessions that will be located in the Sustainability Oasis. This series of dynamic climate action workshops will allow registered participants to participate in activities and meditative experiences, conduct a personal stocktake of their sustainable behaviours, and learn design principles and application methods to achieve climate impact.

Participants will be able to share their reflections and hopes for the future with the climate leaders and negotiators at COP28.

The UAE House of Sustainability building was originally designed to serve as the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The LEED Platinum-certified building was designed by world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava and inspired by the UAE’s national bird, the falcon.

The UAE President announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, a nationwide initiative encouraging the public to adopt sustainable practices at the individual and community level through activations focused on responsible consumption, conservation and climate action.

All visitors can access the UAE House of Sustainability by registering for the COP28 Green Zone through https://www.cop28.com/en/green-zone.