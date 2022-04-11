Oman - Worley, a leading engineering group, said it has been contracted by Green Energy Oman (GEO), an international consortium, to support its 25-gigawatt (GW) low-carbon fuels project in the sultanate.

Under this deal, Worley is providing concept feasibility study services to develop and challenge GEO's defined green hydrogen energy project.

The project includes optimizing around 25 GW of wind and solar generation, transforming this renewable energy through electrolysis into green hydrogen, as well as the production, storage, and export of green ammonia.

A global consortium, GEO comprises Oman’s global integrated energy company OQ, top green fuels developer InterContinental Energy (ICE) and Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer EnerTech (ETC).

In addition to defining the project components, the study will identify opportunities to enhance in-country value delivered from the expected 10-year project implementation period.

This includes employment and development for Omani nationals and value adds through local manufacturing and supply by Omani companies across the supply chain.

Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley, said: "Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. This project means Oman can use its renewable energy potential to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for itself and for export. It also supports our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world."

Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ, said: "The GEO team, together with our technical specialists, are at the vanguard of mega-scale green fuels project development. The work being undertaken will place Oman at the forefront of such projects, maximizing the utilization of Oman’s natural resources of wind and solar to produce green fuels, and build the country’s associated industry."

According to Worley, the project will have over 1.8 million tonnes of low-carbon green hydrogen capacity

It can produce up to 10 million tonnes of green ammonia per annum, supporting the local economy and global market by exporting green ammonia to help other countries decarbonize.

For the project, Worley will lead work from its Muscat office with support from its Centers of Excellence in Europe.

