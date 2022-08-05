Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Ergon Solair Africa Limited, an affiliate of Ergon Solair PBC USA, will establish a 40-megawatt plant in Kibos at a cost of 6.4 billion Kenyan shillings ($53.74 million), Business Daily newspaper reported.

The proposed Solar One PV project has received all government approvals and can now commence immediately, he said.

The move aims to provide clean and affordable energy to the residents while creating jobs for the youth, the president noted.

The solar project is part of the ongoing reforms in the energy sector, which will position Kenya as a global leader in producing green and affordable energy.

The project will be ready for commissioning in December 2023, with a power purchase agreement set to be negotiated.

“We have agreed with those from Solar One that Kenya can no longer afford to pay this high cost and high tariffs some of our electricity producers continue to demand from us.

“Kenya must have a reduction in the cost of energy if we are to improve our competitiveness and ultimate position to create employment opportunities for our young people,” said Kenyatta.

In June, US-based non-profit research group Global Energy Monitor said that the planned projects would raise solar and wind capacity in Middle Eastern and North African Arab states to about 73 gigawatts (GW) from 12.1 GW over the next eight years.

Projects already under construction would add 7.6 GW, while projects that are either in development or have been announced will contribute a further 65.5 GW.

(Editing by Cleofe Maceda; cleofe.maceda@lseg.com)