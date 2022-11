ADNOC Drilling Co., a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC, has signed a deal to acquire three offshore rigs for a combined cost of $320 million.

The cost of the acquisition is part of the company’ three-year guidance on capital expenditure and strategic growth plans, the company said in a regulatory filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

