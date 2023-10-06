KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to jointly establish renewable energy capacity of 10 gigawatts in Malaysia worth $8 billion by 2025, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

The collaboration is outlined in a preliminary agreement between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), Anwar said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

