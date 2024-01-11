Abu Dhabi – The National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has received a letter award from National Projects and Construction LLC (NPC), according to a bourse statement.

The deal covers the first phase of the Tilal Al Reem project, which is valued at AED 186.49 million.

Under the agreement, the company will handle the bridge construction and marine works of the project.

In November 2023, NMDC’s subsidiary National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) won a $520 million project contract from Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of the ADX-listed firm reached AED 1.51 billion, higher year-on-year (YoY) than AED 703.05 million.

The revenues from contracts with customers jumped to AED 11.03 billion in 9M-23 from AED 6.07 billion in 9M-22, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners grew to AED 1.83 from AED 0.85.

