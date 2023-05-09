ABU DHABI – Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has announced the Q2 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs), which is set to be conducted in Abu Dhabi, with registration now open and the auction closing on 14th June 2023.

As the registrant and auction operator, EWEC is responsible for implementing the CECs scheme. It offers a viable tool for Abu Dhabi organisations to showcase their commitment to a sustainable future and demonstrate tangible steps taken to reduce carbon emissions in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Purchasing CECs allows organisations to track and verify their clean energy consumption, enabling them to decarbonise their operations.

According to Francois Brice, Fuel and Commercial Executive Director at EWEC, companies must take deliberate and tangible measures to support the UAE's environmental and sustainability agenda as the country prepares to host COP28 later this year. EWEC's CECs auctions allow companies to decarbonise their energy consumption and actively support the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

CECs are digital certificates that verify consumed electricity originates from clean energy sources such as solar or nuclear. The Department of Energy (DoE) issues these certificates in units of 1 MWh, and they are currently the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi that prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of clean energy consumption.

Additionally, CECs comply with the International REC Standard (I-REC), providing participating companies with a competitive edge by certifying their sustainability efforts worldwide.

EWEC is one of the major parties responsible for implementing Abu Dhabi's CEC scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

Registration for the upcoming CECs auction is now open, and all Abu Dhabi organisations and entities are encouraged to participate. To track and verify the clean energy consumption, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.