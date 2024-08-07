ABU DHABI - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced the introduction of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) for energy generated by the UAE's utility-scale Wind Programme.

The wind energy CECs are available for purchase for the first time and further enable entities to achieve their sustainability goals by certifying their clean energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions of their operations.

The introduction of wind CECs follows the launch of the UAE's first utility-scale Wind Programme, under which EWEC signed a power purchase agreement in Q4 2023 with Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, for power generated from wind farms.

EWEC procures the electricity generated from the wind farms located at Al Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island.

The wind farms have a total combined capacity of 99 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 22,000 homes and displace 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said, "This new offering further enables organisations to verify their renewable and clean energy consumption and make tangible progress towards achieving their sustainability and decarbonisation goals. The UAE Wind Programme was a pioneering step in diversifying the country's energy mix, and we are proud to now be able to offer wind energy CECs to businesses and organisations across Abu Dhabi."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's CEO, stated, "Masdar's collaboration with EWEC strengthens our goal of delivering bold, ambitious action in the battle against climate change and supporting the UAE's net-zero vision."

CEC auctions are open to all businesses and organisations interested in decarbonising their energy consumption and lowering their Scope 2 emissions.