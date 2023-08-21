ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has taken a proactive stance in enhancing the safety of gas supplies and applications. In line with the recently announced safety inspection initiative for LPG gas systems in buildings across the Emirate, a dedicated Gas Safety Committee has been formed to meticulously review safety protocols and standards.

The committee will help ensure the safety of gas supplies and applications and review safety procedures and standards for gas supply activities, installations, and related accident prevention within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Led by the DoE, the committee consists of twelve influential entities representing various sectors in Abu Dhabi. These entities include the Department of Government Support, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Integrated Transport Centre, and ADNOC Distribution.

The Gas Safety Committee's primary objective is to ensure safety at every stage of gas supply activities, installations, and accident prevention within Abu Dhabi.

Its mandate encompasses facilitating seamless communication and coordination across all gas-related matters within the Emirate, conducting a comprehensive assessment of existing gas activities, systems, and supplies, proposing essential requisites for gas safety standards, and technical specifications, analysing reports and performance indicators linked to gas activities and providing informed recommendations, establishing fines, penalties, enforcement mechanisms, collection procedures, and corrective measures for non-compliance.

The committee will also recommend measures to guarantee compliance by establishments, buildings, and individuals holding gas-related licenses and permits, and ensure adherence to regulatory frameworks governing gas activities.

It will propose legislation and administrative procedures concerning gas systems, orchestrate audit and inspection campaigns to ensure adherence to gas activity protocols, and suggest creating comprehensive databases for existing gas systems across the Emirate.

Collaborative efforts with sector-operating companies will be made to enhance e-linking gas databases. The committee will also evaluate gas activities from supply to end usage, providing necessary remedial actions to safeguard lives and properties throughout the Emirate.

The gas systems safety inspection campaign, which commenced in July, encompasses various establishments, including residential, commercial, and food-related facilities. The aim is to inspect approximately 2,800 buildings within six months.

This initiative is complemented by a public awareness campaign featuring informative workshops held across Abu Dhabi's councils and elucidative videos outlining corrective measures for utilising liquefied petroleum gas systems.