Tunisia - The report on the energy situation for March 2023, published Tuesday by the National Observatory of Energy and Mines under the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy reveals a total of 17 valid permits, comprising of 14 research permits and three prospecting permits.

The report further indicates that the concessions in production total 44 out of the overall 56 concessions, with 34 of them in which the State participates through The Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (ETAP) and directly in three others, according to the same source.

As per the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT), a new research permit named "Boughrara" was awarded in January 2023.

Although there were no new seismic acquisition operations or development drilling operations at the end of March 2023, the report highlights two new exploration wells: "Araifa-2" and "Sabeh-1," which saw new drilling operations.

