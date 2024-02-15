National crude oil production reached 1,566 kilotonnes (kt) in 2023, down 5% compared to 2022, according to the December 2023 monthly report on energy trends published by the National Energy and Mines Observatory.

This decline will affect most major fields, including Halk el Manzel, which started production in 2021 (-35%), Ashtart (-14%), M.L.D. (-29%), El Borma (-8%), Oued Zar (-20%), Hasdrubal (-11%), Cherouq (-16%), Miskar (-12%) and Franig/Bag/Tarfa (-17%).

Conversely, other fields recorded production increases, such as Nawara (+26%), Gherib (+25%), Cercina (+21%), Elhajeb-Guebiba (+7%) and Baraka (+18%).

Average daily oil production decreased from 35.4 thousand barrels per day in 2022 to 33.1 thousand barrels per day in 2023.

Natural gas resources (including national production and fiscal contributions) reached 2,629 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe) in 2023, a decrease of 8% compared to the previous year.

Commercial dry gas production decreased by 10% and the royalty on Algerian gas transit decreased by 5% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 1003 ktoe.

National natural gas supply decreased by 4% between 2022 and 2023, reaching 4716 ktoe.

As for national demand for petroleum products, it went down 3% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 4,422 ktoe.

The Observatory reported a 16% decline in gasoline demand, a 2% decrease in gasoline demand and a 7% decline in diesel demand in 2023. However, demand for aviation kerosene increased by 14% and demand for petroleum coke grew by 5%.

On the other hand, the structure of oil product consumption did not change significantly between 2022 and 2023, except for a few products. The share of gasoline decreased from 5% in 2022 to 4% in 2023, and the share of diesel went down from 46% to 44% over the same period. However, the share of petroleum coke rose from 11% to 12% and the share of jet fuel increased from 5% to 6%.

Consumption of road fuels dropped by 5% between 2022 and 2023, accounting for 62% of total oil product consumption. Meanwhile, LPG consumption increased slightly by 1% and pet coke consumption went up by 5%.

The consumption of jet fuel for aviation posted a significant increase of 14% in 2023 compared to the previous year due to the recovery of the aviation sector, which was severely affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

