Qatar - Spanish contractor Technicas Reunidas has secured additional engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work worth $560 million from QatarEnergy for its North Field South Project.

The scope of work includes setting up of pipelines, interconnections, ancillary systems as well as other supporting components for the LNG Offplot facilities for the North Field South Project.

Located north–east of the Qatar peninsula, the North Field is the largest non–associated gas field in the world, representing 10% of known natural gas reserves.

This award cements Técnicas Reunidas’ relationship with QatarEnergy as the Spanish group has been working on large–scale projects related to the expansion of the North Field since 2021.

It is currently executing the EPC works for the expansion of the condensate, LPG and MEG storage, distribution, and associated facilities for the North Field Expansion Project.

A major player in the energy sector, Tecnicas Reunidas is also executing the EPC works for the Sulfur Handling Facility for the North Field Expansion Project in a joint venture with Wison Engineering.

The new scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a range of off–plot facilities, it stated.

These include the LNG rundown lines, boil–off gas (BOG) recovery and utility pipelines that will connect the southern part of Ras Laffan Industrial City to new storage tanks and export facilities in RLIC.

The scope of the project also includes the commissioning of LNG Tanks, an LNG loading berth, BOG compressors, and associated equipment, he added.

