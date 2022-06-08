Saudi Arabia - Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has prequalified 19 developers, including 10 Saudi groups, for the development of the small sewage treatment plant (SSTP) and collection network (CN) for Jazan Cluster with a total capacity of 104,500 cu m per day.

The Jazan Cluster comprises 17 small plants with sizes ranging from 1,000 cu m/day to 15,000 cu m/day, together with associated collection networks of 1,500 km (with lengths ranging from 7 km to 415 km).

The scope of work includes the influent connections, tanker discharge points, by-passes, inlet works and primary, secondary and tertiary treatment, pumping facilities including all associated buildings, civil, structural, mechanical, electrical supply, control and instrumentation infrastructure, said the statement from SWPC.

The list of the bidders (lead and/or technical) for the Jazan project include French water expert Saur Group; Italian EPC major Ercole Marelli Impianti Tecnologici and California-based Merit Technologies in addition to Chinese heavyweights - Harbour Engineering Company; China Railway Construction Company; CITIC Construction and China State Construction Engineering Corporation - as well as Hong Kong's Bio Treat International and UAE's Metito Utilities Limited.

The SWPC had indicated in July last year that a total of 46 companies, including 27 Saudi firms, as part of 38 consortia, had expressed their interests in the Jazan SSTP project.

The big Saudi players in the race are Ajlan & Bros Energy Company; Tawzea; AlFanar; Al Khorayef Water; Mowah; Al Yamama Company; Al-Jazea; Civil Works Company; Miahona Company and SARH Attaqnia Construction Company, said the statement from SWPC.

The Saudi utility developer said the winning bidder, through a project company to be incorporated, would develop the SSTP project on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model under a 25-year Sewage Treatment and Collection Network Implementation Agreement with SWPC, while for the collection network, it will be on a design, build, finance and transfer (DBFT).

KPMG Al Fozan & Partners is the lead and financial advisor for the project, while Jacobs Engineering Group (CH2M Saudi Limited) is responsible for providing technical advisory services and Amer Al Amr Law Firm the legal advisory services.

