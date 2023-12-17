Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed an agreement with Volts, a technology company within Masdar City, to set up a giga industrial facility for production of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial engineers - Aleksandr Kiianitsa, Artem Denisov, Vitalii Mlynchik, Vladimir Mlynchik - Volts has established itself as the inaugural manufacturer of energy storage devices in the Middle East.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recent COP28 in Dubai in the presence of representatives of both companies.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric and Volts will explore areas of collaboration and opportunity on technological, consulting, and automation services for the project that is intended serve the production of industrial and home energy storage systems and battery cells, marking a significant milestone in the region's sustainable energy landscape.

Ahmed Khashan, President of Gulf Countries, at Schneider Electric, said: "Through this collaboration, Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to innovation and industry leadership. This agreement aligns with our mission to be the partner of choice for sustainability, digitization and decarbonization."

"With this collaboration, we are steps closer to transformative the UAE changes in the industrial sector, fostering sustainability, innovation, and resilience in line with UAE’s clean energy goals and initiatives, including electrifying mobility," he stated.

Vladimir Mlynchik, Founder of Volts UAE, said: "Collaborating with Schneider Electric is a pivotal step forward for Volts UAE. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to shaping a sustainable energy future in the UAE. Together, we are focused on producing Energy Storage Systems that will power homes and electric vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and more efficient energy landscape."

Osama Amir Fadhel, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the country is emerging as a hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and green energy.

"This MoU signifies how the country provides an ideal environment for investors and major international corporations to set up alongside local industries under a single vision to accelerate sustainable industrial and technological development. This is in line with both Make it in the Emirates and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative," he added.

